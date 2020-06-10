UrduPoint.com
Three Distt Court Judges, Two Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19

Wed 10th June 2020

Three judges of district courts and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19

Three judges of district courts and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Three judges of district courts and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, here on Wednesday.

An Additional District & Sessions Judge(AD&SJ) two civil judges, one stenographer and one balif tested positive for the viral disease, says an official release issued by Clerk of Court Altaf Hussain Bhatti.

He informed that AD&SJ, Sajjad Hussain Khan, Civil Judges, Hassan Iqbal, Basit Shahzad, stenographer Zahid Bashir and balif, Hafiz Ishaq were infected with Coronavirus.

The courts of these judges have been sealed and test of the staffers are being conducted in wake positive cases, he concluded.

