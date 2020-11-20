Three doctors, class-4 staff of KTH tested positive for Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :At least three doctors as many as staff of class-4 of Khyber Teaching Hospital here have been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to hospital authorities, the medical tests of the staff mostly from Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) department have been conducted some days ago which showed infection of coronavirus among five doctors and as many class-4 staff.

The doctors detected confirmed positive for the virus included Dr Ibrar Hussain (TMO), Dr Noor Hayat (TMO) and Dr Shoib (TMO) while Dr Muhammad Hafees (AP) and Dr Junaid (AP) were among suspected of being infected with the virus.

The authority said all these doctors and other staff have been quarantined.