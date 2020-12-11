Three doctors die of Covid-19 in Karachi in past 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Former Director General of Health (Sindh), Dr. Abdul Sattar Korai, Dr. Tahir Amin Chaudhri and Dr. Waseemuddin were confirmed by authorities to have passed away due to Covid-19 in the metropolis during the past 24 hours.

All three doctors,aged 60 plus were said to be under treatment at different hospitals after being tested positive for the viral infection.

Dr. Tahir A Chaudhri, a senior anesthesiologist having retired from Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, years ago lost his battle against Covid-19 on Thursday night and so was the case with Dr.

Waseem uddin, a pediatrician running his private clinic in a local neighborhood.

Dr. Waseem had contracted with the infection more than a week ago and was being managed for his condition at a major hospital of Karachi.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Korai, an ENT specialist by qualification was also reported to be on ventilator and could not survive due the infection.