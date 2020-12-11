UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Doctors Die Of Covid-19 In Karachi In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Three doctors die of Covid-19 in Karachi in past 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Former Director General of Health (Sindh), Dr. Abdul Sattar Korai, Dr. Tahir Amin Chaudhri and Dr. Waseemuddin were confirmed by authorities to have passed away due to Covid-19 in the metropolis during the past 24 hours.

All three doctors,aged 60 plus were said to be under treatment at different hospitals after being tested positive for the viral infection.

Dr. Tahir A Chaudhri, a senior anesthesiologist having retired from Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, years ago lost his battle against Covid-19 on Thursday night and so was the case with Dr.

Waseem uddin, a pediatrician running his private clinic in a local neighborhood.

Dr. Waseem had contracted with the infection more than a week ago and was being managed for his condition at a major hospital of Karachi.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Korai, an ENT specialist by qualification was also reported to be on ventilator and could not survive due the infection.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Post From

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

11 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

42 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

49 minutes ago

SC dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of accused invol ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.