Three Drinking Water Supply Schemes Inaugurated In South Waziristan

Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Three drinking water supply schemes inaugurated in South Waziristan

Three drinking water supply schemes were inaugurated in different areas of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Three drinking water supply schemes were inaugurated in different areas of South Waziristan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Faheed Ullah Khan inaugurated rehabilitation of three drinking water supply schemes.

These schemes were being completed by Ehsar foundation and Halvetas NGO at Ghourshteen, Tor Raghzai and Landy Raghzai Barwand Sarwekai sub division.

ADC Faridullah Khan said these schemes were the long awaited demand of people that was fulfilled today.

He said work on development schemes were expedited in South Waziristan that after completion would change destiny of tribal people.

