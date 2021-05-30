Three drown in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Three boys drowned while swimming in a water canal in Hyderabad rural area on Sunday while the local divers rescued one of them.

According to the police, two teenage boys drowned to death in the canal and the body of one of them, who has been identified as Naseem, has been recovered.

The body of the other drowned boy, Dilsher, could not be found so far.

The boy who was recovered alive, Kamil, was shifted to the local hospital.

All of them were residents of Khaisana Mori area.