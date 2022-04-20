UrduPoint.com

Three Drown In Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Three drown in canal

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Two young men drowned in Mustafabad BRB canal while taking a bath and another body was found in the same canal during the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that Amir Hussain (25) of Mian Channu, and Taimoor (24) of Samundari, Faisalabad, drowned in Mustafabad BRB canal in a bid to beat the heat.

The Rescue-1122 divers launched the operation for fishing out the bodies but could not found them till filing of the report.

Separately, the body of 22-year-old Omar, son of Javed of Sargodha, was found in the canal near Mustafabad.

Police were investigating.

