Three drown in district

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Two minors and a woman drowned in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to rescuers, a woman Naseem Bibi r/o R-2 village was going home with her brother- in-law Rameez after settlement of some domestic dispute with her husband but they both jumped into branch-canal, near Zaman Park when they were crossing it over a bridge.

Some locals managed to rescue the woman from the canal , whereas search for Rameez was ongoing till the filing of this report.

In another incident ,14-year-old Usman drowned in branch canal at Hujra Shah Muqeem.

Meanwhile,in an incident in Kharal Kalaan village, near Hujra Shah Muqeem , six-year-old Shahid Ali drowned while taking bath in a tubewell tank.