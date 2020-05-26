UrduPoint.com
Three Drown In District

Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Three drown in district

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Two minors and a woman drowned in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to rescuers, a woman Naseem Bibi r/o R-2 village was going home with her brother- in-law Rameez after settlement of some domestic dispute with her husband but they both jumped into branch-canal, near Zaman Park when they were crossing it over a bridge.

Some locals managed to rescue the woman from the canal , whereas search for Rameez was ongoing till the filing of this report.

In another incident ,14-year-old Usman drowned in branch canal at Hujra Shah Muqeem.

Meanwhile,in an incident in Kharal Kalaan village, near Hujra Shah Muqeem , six-year-old Shahid Ali drowned while taking bath in a tubewell tank.

More Stories From Pakistan

