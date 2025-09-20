Open Menu

Three Drown In Flood Waters Near Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Three drown in flood waters near Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Two women and a young man killed after drowning in floodwaters in different areas of Jalalpur Pirwala on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and Rescue 1122, the two women drowned while returning home in Chak 81-M as floodwater receded. Their bodies were later recovered.

In a separate incident in Chak 66-M, a young man drowned in accumulated floodwater. His body was also retrieved by rescue teams.

