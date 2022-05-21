Three drown in river Indus

Three persons including two brothers were drowned in river Indus at Ala Dher Kand area, said Spokesman of Rescue 1122 on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Three persons including two brothers were drowned in river Indus at Ala Dher Kand area, said Spokesman of Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

Qasid (17) was bathing in river and drowned.

Qasid's brother Umer Khan (21) and their friend Akash jumped into the water to rescue him but all the three drowned.

The rescue divers stated search operation.