Three drug dealers among six outlaws held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arrested six outlaws including three drug dealers recovering Ice drugs, heroin and illegal arms from them during ongoing operations across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

As part of those actions, a team of Shorkot police station led by SHO Khanzada Khan arrested three drug dealers namely Abdul Majeed son of Piyaro, Shahzeb son of Sana Ullah and Bakht Nawaz son of Aslam recovering 190 grams heroin, 135 grams Ice and 95 grams Ice from their possession respectively.

Similarly, the same police also arrested Suhail Khan son of Abdul Jaleel with 12-bore rifle along with nine cartridges, Muhammad Idrees son of Abdul Manan with 30-bore pistol along with 19 cartridges and Naqeeb Ullah son of Muhammad Ali with 12-bore rifle along with two cartridges.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.

