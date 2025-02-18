Three Drug Dealers Among Six Outlaws Held In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arrested six outlaws including three drug dealers recovering Ice drugs, heroin and illegal arms from them during ongoing operations across the district.
According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.
As part of those actions, a team of Shorkot police station led by SHO Khanzada Khan arrested three drug dealers namely Abdul Majeed son of Piyaro, Shahzeb son of Sana Ullah and Bakht Nawaz son of Aslam recovering 190 grams heroin, 135 grams Ice and 95 grams Ice from their possession respectively.
Similarly, the same police also arrested Suhail Khan son of Abdul Jaleel with 12-bore rifle along with nine cartridges, Muhammad Idrees son of Abdul Manan with 30-bore pistol along with 19 cartridges and Naqeeb Ullah son of Muhammad Ali with 12-bore rifle along with two cartridges.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case civilians’ trial i ..2 minutes ago
-
KP Health Department launches "Big Catch-Up" vaccination campaign5 minutes ago
-
Agri deptt issues recommendations for early cotton sowing5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hosts colorful art exhibition at Governor House5 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers among six outlaws held in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain vow deepen trade, agricultural, tech ties5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad launches spring tree plantation campaign 202515 minutes ago
-
Cricket fever grips Hazara Division ahead of ICC champions trophy 202515 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker15 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes substandard products15 minutes ago
-
Hina proposes Women Protection Centres in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case23 minutes ago