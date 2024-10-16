Three drug dealers apprehended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered around 2 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police held drug dealer namely Naqeeb and recovered 1.26 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Airport Police apprehended two drug dealers identified as Bilal and Faisal.

Bilal was found with 350 grams of Charas while 330 grams Charas was recovered from Faisal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP operations appreciated the performance of police teams swift action stated that the crackdown on drug dealers will be continued.

He made it clear that such businesses and criminal gangs operating in the city would be dealt with iron hand.