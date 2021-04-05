Three drug dealers arrested

Kohat police on Monday arrested three drug dealers during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Monday arrested three drug dealers during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police sources, operations were underway in various parts to eliminate crime from society on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Khalid Mehmood.

SHO of Police Station Ustarzai, Qismat Khan arrested the drug dealers while his team arrested Muhammad islam and Muhammad Faisal, Syed Abbas in AliZai.

The accused are residents of Shawaki Sharif area in Lachi Tehsil of Kohat.