Three Drug Dealers Arrested, Over 4 Kg Of Drugs Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 04 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, the operations were carried out in areas including New Town, Pirwadhai, and Ratta Amral police stations.
All three accused have been taken into custody, and separate cases have been registered against them.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police team and said that eliminating drugs from society is a top most priority for the police department, and all available resources are being used in this regard.
He further stated that operations against drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Eye Foundation makes remarkable achievements in last two years6 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces support for sportsmen, athletes; Boxer Waseem awarded Rs 100 mln6 minutes ago
-
Nathiagali rally demonstrates unity against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Seminar in Abbottabad emphasizes solidarity, national defense6 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers arrested, over 4 kg of drugs recovered6 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to mothers on International Mother’s Day6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct crackdown on liquor suppliers, 4 arrested6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army proved it's pride: Aleem Khan6 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 6 with illegal arms6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host "Beyond the Plastic Waste" Conference ahead of World Environment Day1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day1 hour ago
-
Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass nearing completion:, Mohsin Naqvi orders 100% completion1 hour ago