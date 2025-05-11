Open Menu

Three Drug Dealers Arrested, Over 4 Kg Of Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Three drug dealers arrested, over 4 kg of drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 04 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the operations were carried out in areas including New Town, Pirwadhai, and Ratta Amral police stations.

All three accused have been taken into custody, and separate cases have been registered against them.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police team and said that eliminating drugs from society is a top most priority for the police department, and all available resources are being used in this regard.

He further stated that operations against drug dealers will be continued without any discrimination.

