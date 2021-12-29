UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Dealers Arrested With Over Two Kg Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:10 PM

Three drug dealers arrested with over two kg narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department on Wednesday seized about two kilograms of narcotics and arrested three accused in three separate actions.

According to a spokesperson of the department, operations had been launched in various regions including Abbotabad, Mardan and Peshawar as per directives of the director general excise, taxation and narcotics control department.

During the first operation, he said the department's personnel conducted a raid at Jahrian Chowk near Pine Hills school new city Abbotabad and arrested a drug dealer namely Muddasar Khan after recovering 408 gram ice-drug from his possession.

Similarly, the excise, taxation and narcotic control department's personnel recovered 1200 gram hashish from a passenger van at Haji Camp bus terminal and arrested the accused.

The narcotics control police also recovered 6000 gram hashish from a vehicle and arrested the accused. Cases were registered against the accused and they were shifted to relevant excise stations for further investigation.

Pakistan

