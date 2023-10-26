Open Menu

Three Drug Dealers Held

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Three drug dealers held

The police said on Thursday to had arrested three drug dealers. According to the sources, a patrolling police team led by Kaleem Ahmed ASI raided and arrested Abid Hussain son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Ata Town Pirmahal from Chak No. 671 GB and recovered 120 grams of hashish

Muhammad Aslam ASI police arrested drug dealer Allah Ditta and recovered 120 grams of hashish.

Qaiser Ashfaq ASI police also arrested the drug dealer Mohammad Shahid Nawaz for 771 GB and recovered 119 grams of hashish. Police have registered cases against the accused and started an investigation.

