Three Drug Dealers Held; 1825 G Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The district police during its ongoing operations against menace of narcotics arrested three drugs dealers and seized a quantity of narcotics.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani issued instructions for action against drugs to make society free from scourge of narcotics and drugs.

A team of Paharpur Police station led by its SHO Atta Ullah Khan, taking action against criminals, arrested accused drug dealer Muhammad Farooq son of Hafiz Ghulam Qasim resident of Hafizabad.

The police also recovered 1215 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, a team of Dera Town Police Station led by SHO Khalid Javed Lashari arrested an accused drug dealer Bakht Ullah son of Rehmat Ullah resident of Khairabad recovering 105 gram hashish from him. In another action, the Dera Town Police arrested accused Tahir Abbas son of Rabnawaz resident of Lak-Kalan, Darya Khan.

The police also recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

