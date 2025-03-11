Three drug dealers held, 746 g Ice recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements arresting three accused drug dealers and recovered 746 grams of Ice drug from them here in the limits of Cantt police station on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.

As part of those actions, a team of Cantt police station led by SHO Sardar Azim Wazir arrested conducted operations in different areas including Gulshan Jamil Colony, Balochnagar, Muryali and Hassa Kachi Paind Khan.

During the operations, the police arrested three drug dealers namely Bahawal Umerkhel, Younis Baloch and Mumtaz alias Kamran recovering 746 grams of Ice drug from them.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.