Three drug dealers held; drugs, arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements and arrested three accused drug dealers for recovering illegal arms and 710 grams of drugs from them here in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood.

As part of those actions, a team of Saddar police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Mukhtar Ahmad arrested the accused drug dealer, namely Abuzar, the son of Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Budh, and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 20 cartridges and 365 grams of ice from his possession.

In another operation, accused Muhammad Imran, son of Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Dinpur, was arrested with the recovery of 85 grams of hashish, and accused Sohail, son of Hidayat Ullah, a resident of Diyal Road, was arrested with the recovery of 260 grams of heroin.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.