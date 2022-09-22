Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

Mominabad Police Station on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers in two separate actions and recovered hashish and ice from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Mominabad Police Station on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers in two separate actions and recovered hashish and ice from their possession.

According to SHO Mominabad Ayazuddin, in the first action, the police arrested Naveed and Muhammad Iqbal and recovered 245 grams of hashish from them.

In another action, on a tip-off, notorious drug dealer Rizwan alias Aslam alias Rado was arrested with recovery of 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice).

Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.