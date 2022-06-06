UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Dealers Held During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 11:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 6 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Monday.

During course of action, Gujjar Khan police held Zawar Hussain and recovered 3.6 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly,Ganjmandi police recovered 1.

2 kg drugs from Mohsin Iqbal.

While, New Town police recovered 1.4 kg drugs from Naseer.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under narcotics act and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, crackdown against drug dealers would continue, he added.

