Three drug dealers held, Ice recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three drug dealers, after recovering 399 grams of Ice drug from their possession here in the limits of City Police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur arrested three drug dealers named Sunny Maseeh, Qaiser alias Babu and Naeem recovering 98 grams, 97 grams and 204 grams of Ice drug from them respectively.

The separate cases were registered against the arrested accused.