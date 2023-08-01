Open Menu

Three Drug Dealers Held; Over 3 Kg Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Three drug dealers held; over 3 kg drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three drug dealers recovering 1220 gram opium, 1110 gram cannabis and 800 gram hashish in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad directed the police to launch an indiscriminate crackdown to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

Following these directions, a team of SMA police led by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rashid along with SMA SHO Abdul Alee Khan launched a search and strike operation in the forests of Ali-Khel area.

During the operation, the police recovered 1220 grams of opium from accused Rizwan son of Syed Ghulam resident of Garah Koru Khan, 1110 grams of cannabis from accused Muhammad Nadeem son of Muhammad Ibrahim resident of Mohalla Dirkhana wali, Dera Ismail Khan and 800 gram hashish from accused Afreen Hussain Shah son of Liaqat Hussain Shah resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigations from them.

