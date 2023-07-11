Three drug dealers held; over 3 kg hashish, 377 g Ice drug recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested three drug dealers recovering over three kilogram hashish and 377 gram of Ice drug during various operations in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed the police to make all out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.

Following the directions, the Cantt police, under the leadership of DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and supervised by SHO Gulsher Khan, arrested accused drug dealer namely Irshad Kanera resident of Muryali from Shah Alamabad area and recovered 1670 gram hashish from his possession.

In another operation, the police arrested one Adil Baloch from Jamia Madrassa Muryali and recovered 1545 grams hashish from him.

Similarly, another accused drug dealer Muneeb was arrested from Zamirabad area recovering 377 gram Ice drug from his possession.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.