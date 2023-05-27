UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Dealers Held; Seizes Over 2.7 Kg Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Three drug dealers held; seizes over 2.7 kg narcotics

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a relentless effort to combat the menace of narcotics, the district police conducted a series of successful operations, resulting in the arrest of three drug dealers and the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, determined to eliminate drugs from society, issued clear instructions to take all possible measures against this growing problem, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said a team of Sadar Police led by its Station House Officer (SHO) Arslan Khan Gandapur, responded swiftly upon receiving a tip-off, leading to the apprehension of Rizwan, son of Shahjahan and a resident of Shorkot.

During the arrest, law enforcement officials recovered a significant amount of illicit substances, including 1575 grams of hashish, as well as a 30-bore pistol accompanied by six cartridges from Rizwan's possession.

In another operation, authorities arrested Muhammad Naeem, son of Ghulam Yasin and a resident of Muryali, during a routine blockade.

A search carried out during the arrest led to the discovery of 135 grams of heroin in Naeem's possession.

Additionally, the police apprehended another individual during routine patrolling. Subsequent search procedures yielded 885 grams of hashish and 184 grams of the highly addictive Ice drug.

Following these operations, separate cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, marking a significant step forward in the fight against drug trafficking and addiction.

The district police urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may aid in the crackdown on drug dealers and suppliers.

The authorities encourage anyone with information related to narcotics or other criminal activities to come forward and assist the police in their pursuit of a drug-free and secure society.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Arslan May Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spot ..

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spotlights developments in oncolog ..

18 minutes ago
 Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

1 hour ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

1 hour ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

1 hour ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.