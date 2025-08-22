Open Menu

Three Drug Paddlers Received 27 Year Sentence

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Three drug paddlers received 27 year sentence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Three drug traffickers, including a female have been sentenced to a combined 27 years in prison and fined Rs. 380000.0 by local courts. According to the details, Khurram Shehzad was sentenced to 09 years in prison and fined Rs. 100,000.0 after Waris Khan Police arrested him in April 2025 with 1.52 kilograms of hashish.

Similarly, Awal Gul received 09 years imprisonment and a Rs. 80,000.0 fine following his arrest by Wah Cantt Police in June 2025 with 1.94 kilograms of hashish. Earlier, another court sentenced female trafficker Arzoo Yousuf to 09 years in prison and Rs. 200,000.0 fine for possessing 2.2 kilograms of hashish.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the police teams emphasizing an unwavering commitment to eliminating the drug menace.

