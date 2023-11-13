Three drug peddlars held with 3kg Hashish

Local police arrested three drug paddlers and recovered three kilogram of Hashsih from their possession in anti-narcotics operations conducted in Shujabad, police said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Local police arrested three drug paddlers and recovered three kilogram of Hashsih from their possession in anti-narcotics operations conducted in Shujabad, police said on Monday.

SHO PS city Shujabad Zahid Gull said that accused Shahid, Adil and Arshad were arrested in separate raids and cases were registered against them under relevant sections of law.