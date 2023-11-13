Open Menu

Three Drug Peddlars Held With 3kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Local police arrested three drug paddlers and recovered three kilogram of Hashsih from their possession in anti-narcotics operations conducted in Shujabad, police said on Monday

SHO PS city Shujabad Zahid Gull said that accused Shahid, Adil and Arshad were arrested in separate raids and cases were registered against them under relevant sections of law.

