Three drug-peddlers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested three drug-peddlers and seized contraband from them on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that the Factory Area police arrested a drug-peddler Hassan Sardar and seized 1.

1-kg heroin from his possession.

The police also nabbed Imran Ali and recovered over 1kg hashish from him.

Saddar police Tandlianwala arrested Usman and recovered 530 grams of heroin.

The accused were sent behind the bars.