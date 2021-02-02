UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug-peddlers Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Three drug-peddlers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested three drug-peddlers and seized contraband from them on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that the Factory Area police arrested a drug-peddler Hassan Sardar and seized 1.

1-kg heroin from his possession.

The police also nabbed Imran Ali and recovered over 1kg hashish from him.

Saddar police Tandlianwala arrested Usman and recovered 530 grams of heroin.

The accused were sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Tandlianwala From

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

57 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.