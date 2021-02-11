Three drug peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession in Sialkot.

Police said that the team conducted raids at the areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three accused and recovered 2.

810kg hashish,10 litres liquor from their possession.

They were identified as--Amanat,Gul Merjan and Shahid Javed.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

app/ir