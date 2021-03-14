Three drug peddlers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession in Hasilpur area.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Hasilpur raided a den and took three alleged drug pushers into custody.

The police recovered 4,520 grams hashish from the possession of the suspects.

The accused were identified as Nazakat, Adnan and Habib. Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.