Three Drug Peddlers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements arrested three drug peddlers with narcotics.
According to police on Friday, the Civil-line police team conducted raid and detained Arshad, Yasir Ali and Anjum from the different areas of f Civil-line police station and recovered 5kg hashish from their possession.
Police registered separate cases.
