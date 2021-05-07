Three drug peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements arrested three drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to police on Friday, the Civil-line police team conducted raid and detained Arshad, Yasir Ali and Anjum from the different areas of f Civil-line police station and recovered 5kg hashish from their possession.

Police registered separate cases.

