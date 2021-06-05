Three drug-peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to a spokesperson here on Saturday, a Noor Shah police team conducted a raid, arrested a drug-pusher Allah Ditta, and recovered 1,717-gram hashish from him.

In another raid, Fateh Sher police arrested Nadeem Abbas from Esa Nagri and recovered 27-litres of liquor from him.

Meanwhile, Galla Mandi police arrested Muhammad Younus from Shah Din Chowk and recovered 15-litre liquor from himPolice have registered separate cases.