UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug-peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Three drug-peddlers arrested

The district police have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to a spokesperson here on Saturday, a Noor Shah police team conducted a raid, arrested a drug-pusher Allah Ditta, and recovered 1,717-gram hashish from him.

In another raid, Fateh Sher police arrested Nadeem Abbas from Esa Nagri and recovered 27-litres of liquor from him.

Meanwhile, Galla Mandi police arrested Muhammad Younus from Shah Din Chowk and recovered 15-litre liquor from himPolice have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

COVID positivity ratio continues to fall steadily: ..

1 second ago

Musetti, 19, makes French Open last 16 on Grand Sl ..

3 minutes ago

Canada Hockey Team Defeats US Opponents, Enters Fi ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair&#039;s 30th edit ..

28 minutes ago

Djokovic sweeps into last 16 of French Open

3 minutes ago

Vaccination centre inaugurated at Punjab Universit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.