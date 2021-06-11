Three drug peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides, recovering over two kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police in different operations arrested three drug peddlers namely Aman Ullah, Danial Arshad and Nawabzada besides recovering over two kg charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar appreciated the performance of police team and directed to continue raids against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.