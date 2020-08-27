UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested, 14 Kg Charras Recovered In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested, 14 kg charras recovered in rawalpindi

Gujar Khan police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 14 kg drugs from their possessio

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Gujar Khan police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 14 kg drugs from their possession.

According to police spokesman, in a raid, Gujar Khan Police arrested a couple, resident of Nankana district namely Muhammad Owais and his wife Fatima Bibi for smuggling drugs and recovered seven kilograms charras and over one kilogram heroin from their possession.

In another raid, Gujar Khan police also managed to net a drug peddler namely Shahid Hussain and recovered 6500 grams opium from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

The CPO appreciated the performance of SP Saddar, DSP Gujar Khan and Gujar Khan police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Wife Gujar Khan Saddar From

Recent Stories

Russia detains soldier for spying for Ukraine

3 minutes ago

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 8th Muharram ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 4,711 to 975,576

4 minutes ago

KP NAB arrests man for cheating hundreds of people ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

7 minutes ago

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.