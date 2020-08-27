Three drug peddlers arrested, 14 kg charras recovered in rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Gujar Khan police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 14 kg drugs from their possessio

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Gujar Khan police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 14 kg drugs from their possession.

According to police spokesman, in a raid, Gujar Khan Police arrested a couple, resident of Nankana district namely Muhammad Owais and his wife Fatima Bibi for smuggling drugs and recovered seven kilograms charras and over one kilogram heroin from their possession.

In another raid, Gujar Khan police also managed to net a drug peddler namely Shahid Hussain and recovered 6500 grams opium from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

The CPO appreciated the performance of SP Saddar, DSP Gujar Khan and Gujar Khan police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.