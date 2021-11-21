Three Drug Peddlers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession in Sama Satta area.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a team of Sama Satta Police Station took two drug peddler into custody and recovered 30 liters liquor from their possession.
In another police action, the same police arrested a suspect and recovered 550 grams hashish from his possession.
The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.