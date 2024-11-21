Three drug peddlers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district police arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them here on Thursday.

Police said that the teams of Urban Area,Shahpur city and Shahpur Saddar police,acting on a tip-off, conducted raids and arrested three drug-peddlers --Ashraf,Shoukat and Javed as well as recovered 1140 litres liquor,0.72 kg hashish.

Separate cases were registered while further investigation was underway.