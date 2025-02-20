Open Menu

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The district police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 2-kg heroin and 1200 litres liquor during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday said that Khurrianwala police team nabbed a drug trafficker-- Ihsan Khan and seized 1.

1-kg heroin,while Jhang bazar held Asad and recovered 1kg heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, Gulberg police during a crackdown in Christian Town seized 1200 litres liquor from Mohsin and Sheroz.

Separate cases were registered against them.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

52 minutes ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

13 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

13 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

14 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan