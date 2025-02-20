Three drug peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The district police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 2-kg heroin and 1200 litres liquor during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday said that Khurrianwala police team nabbed a drug trafficker-- Ihsan Khan and seized 1.

1-kg heroin,while Jhang bazar held Asad and recovered 1kg heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, Gulberg police during a crackdown in Christian Town seized 1200 litres liquor from Mohsin and Sheroz.

Separate cases were registered against them.