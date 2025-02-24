Three Drug Peddlers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM
The district police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics rom them on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The district police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics rom them on Monday.
According to a police spokesperson, Sajid Shaheed police conducted a raid and arrested
Baqir, Kashif and Khurram besides recovering 1.1kg heroin and 1.2kg hashish.
Separate cases were registered against the accused and an investigation
is underway.
