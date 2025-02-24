Three drug peddlers arrested

The district police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics rom them on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The district police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics rom them on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, Sajid Shaheed police conducted a raid and arrested

Baqir, Kashif and Khurram besides recovering 1.1kg heroin and 1.2kg hashish.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and an investigation

is underway.