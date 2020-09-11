Three drug peddlers arrested; 3360 grams Hashish recovered

Cantt Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3360 grams drugs from their possessio

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Cantt Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3360 grams drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Cantt police arrested three drug peddlers namely Muhammad Ilyas, Umar Butt and Amir Khan and recovered 3360 grams Hashish from their possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated performance of Cantt police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involvedin anti-social activities, the spokesman added.