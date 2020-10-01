Three drug peddlers arrested; 3410 grams hashish recovered

Rawal Division Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3410 grams drugs from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Rawal Division Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3410 grams drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Sadiqabad police arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Qadir and a woman Saima Rani Bibi besides recovering 1060 and 1300 grams hashish respectively from their possession.

Pirwadhai police also held a drug peddler, Asif Khan and seized 1050 grams hashish.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.