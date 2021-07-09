Three drug peddlers arrested; 3915 grams charras recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3915 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police netted a female drug peddler namely Maria Mansoor and recovered 1245 grams charras.

Another accused namely Saif Naeem was sent behind the bars for having 1650 grams charras.

Meanwhile, Cantt police rounded up Muslim Khan and seized 1020 grams charras from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.