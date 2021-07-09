UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; 3915 Grams Charras Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:36 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested; 3915 grams charras recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3915 grams charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3915 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police netted a female drug peddler namely Maria Mansoor and recovered 1245 grams charras.

Another accused namely Saif Naeem was sent behind the bars for having 1650 grams charras.

Meanwhile, Cantt police rounded up Muslim Khan and seized 1020 grams charras from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago

US Citizens Arrested for Murder of Haitian Preside ..

3 minutes ago

US Has No New Information That Russian Gov't Direc ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

3 minutes ago

Police NET teams seize 30kg hashish, ice drug

39 minutes ago

Biden, Merkel to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Next Week - ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.