UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested; 4250 Grams Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested; 4250 grams hashish recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused including a female besides recovering 4250 grams hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police held a female drug peddler namely Shabahat and recovered 1360 grams hashish while 1330 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of Owais Khan.

Saddar Wah police rounded up a drug peddler namely Siraj Khan and seized 1560 grams hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

12 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

21 minutes ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Ses ..

Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Session - Presidential Decree

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.