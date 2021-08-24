Three drug peddlers arrested; 4250 grams hashish recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused including a female besides recovering 4250 grams hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police held a female drug peddler namely Shabahat and recovered 1360 grams hashish while 1330 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of Owais Khan.

Saddar Wah police rounded up a drug peddler namely Siraj Khan and seized 1560 grams hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.