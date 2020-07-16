UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 4.4 kg hash from their possession during past 24 hours.

According to police, Razabad police arrested drug peddler Fateh Sher and recovered 1.2 kg hash from his possession.

Moreover, Peoples colony police apprehended Arshad Ali and seized 1.5 kg hash from his possession while Madina Town police nabbed Amanullah and seized 1.7 kg hash from his hideout.

Meanwhile, Razaabad police arrested 4 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 2,970 from the den.

Separate cases were registered against all accused.

