Three Drug Peddlers Arrested, Drug, Liqour Recovered In Rawalpindi

Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering 3460 grams charras and 100 bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Race Course police arrested a drug peddler namely Najam ul Hassan alias Naji Shah besides recovering 2080 grams charras from his possession.

Saddar Baroni police held Gul Faraz and seized 1380 grams charras.

Meanwhile, Saddar Wah police rounded up a bootlegger namely Fayyaz for having 100 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

