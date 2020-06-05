Three drug peddlers arrested, drugs recovered in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police in its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 4200 grams hashish from them

A spokesman informed that, perwadhai police in different raids held Gul Zaman Elias Cheena for having 1500 grams hashish, Imran with 1500 grams hashish, Nasar Ullah with 1300 Grams hashish from their possession.

Police have registered cases against them under narcotics control act.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, spokesman said.