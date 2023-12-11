Three drug peddlers arrested for supplying drugs in educational institutions

Islamabad police have apprehended three notorious drug peddlers involved in supplying narcotics at educational institutions and recovered 11,900-gram drugs from their possession, a public relations officer said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Islamabad police have apprehended three notorious drug peddlers involved in supplying narcotics at educational institutions and recovered 11,900-gram drugs from their possession, a public relations officer said.

He said that Islamabad police have intensified crackdown against the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions in order to eliminate this menace from the city.

Giving further details, he said police teams arrested three notorious drug peddlers namely Mubashir, Mudasir and Afzal and recovered a total of 11,900 grams of narcotics from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that they had hidden the drug inside plastic gallons by digging in the university forest upon which the police team raided and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from the forest.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities.

He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation'' he added.