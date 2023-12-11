Open Menu

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested For Supplying Drugs In Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested for supplying drugs in educational institutions

Islamabad police have apprehended three notorious drug peddlers involved in supplying narcotics at educational institutions and recovered 11,900-gram drugs from their possession, a public relations officer said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Islamabad police have apprehended three notorious drug peddlers involved in supplying narcotics at educational institutions and recovered 11,900-gram drugs from their possession, a public relations officer said.

He said that Islamabad police have intensified crackdown against the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions in order to eliminate this menace from the city.

Giving further details, he said police teams arrested three notorious drug peddlers namely Mubashir, Mudasir and Afzal and recovered a total of 11,900 grams of narcotics from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that they had hidden the drug inside plastic gallons by digging in the university forest upon which the police team raided and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from the forest.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities.

He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation'' he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Young Nasir All From

Recent Stories

US official calls on Caretaker Federal Minister fo ..

US official calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economi ..

3 minutes ago
 UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

16 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

16 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

16 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

16 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

19 minutes ago
Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

19 minutes ago
 UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

15 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

22 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

22 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

22 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan