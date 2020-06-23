UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested, Four Kg Charras Recovered

Tue 23rd June 2020

Three drug peddlers arrested, four kg charras recovered

The police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers besides recovering over four kg charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers besides recovering over four kg charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Airport police arrested Khursheed Mehmood and Umair Akram for having over 2825 grams charras.

In another raid, Naseerabad police managed to net Amir Sultan and seized 1300 grams charras.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Airport and Naseerabad police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

