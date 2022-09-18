Three drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The police teams of three police stations have taken three alleged drug peddlers into custody and recovered 6,200 grams hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, police teams of three police stations including PS Abbasnagar, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Civil Lines conducted raids at dens and arrested three drug pushers.

The police recovered 6,200 grams of hashish from the possession of the suspects. The police have registered separate cases against the accused, respectively.

Further probe was in process.