Three drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1,320 grams of hashish from their possession.

The spokesperson of Bahawalpur Police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police teams of Police Station PS Ahmedpur East, Och Sharif, and Khairpur Tamiwali arrested three accused and recovered 1320 grams of hashish from their possession.

The arrested drug pushers were said to be involved in selling out hashish in the area. The police registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.