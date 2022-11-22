UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Three drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1,320 grams of hashish from their possession.

The spokesperson of Bahawalpur Police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police teams of Police Station PS Ahmedpur East, Och Sharif, and Khairpur Tamiwali arrested three accused and recovered 1320 grams of hashish from their possession.

The arrested drug pushers were said to be involved in selling out hashish in the area. The police registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Khairpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

1 hour ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago
 MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore H ..

MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on desecr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.