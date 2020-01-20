UrduPoint.com
Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered liquor, hashish and weapon from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at den and took three suspects into custody.

He further said that the police recovered 20 liters of liquor, 500 grams of hashish and a rifle from the possession of the suspects.

The police have registered case against the accused.

further probe was underway.

