Three drug peddlers arrested in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

The police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered liquor, hashish and weapon from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered liquor, hashish and weapon from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at den and took three suspects into custody.

He further said that the police recovered 20 liters of liquor, 500 grams of hashish and a rifle from the possession of the suspects.

The police have registered case against the accused.

further probe was underway.