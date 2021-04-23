Three drug peddlers arrested in faisalabad

The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, Dijkot police held Babar and seized 1.2kg hashish and Saddar police Jarranwala nabbed Abid Hussain and recovered over 100 liters of liquor whileGarrh police apprehended Zaigam Shah with 1.2 kg hashish.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused.