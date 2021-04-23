UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:54 PM

Three drug peddlers arrested in faisalabad

The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband from their possession on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, Dijkot police held Babar and seized 1.2kg hashish and Saddar police Jarranwala nabbed Abid Hussain and recovered over 100 liters of liquor whileGarrh police apprehended Zaigam Shah with 1.2 kg hashish.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Saddar From

Recent Stories

CM's aide Kamran Bangash inaugurates HERA's new bu ..

29 seconds ago

Funeral of Chad president Deby underway

31 seconds ago

Mutual Political Will Required to Improve Moscow-W ..

33 seconds ago

Kremlin Believes Many Russian Citizens Face Proble ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi , Sindh governor discuss l ..

2 minutes ago

California Chief Plans to Announce Ban on New Perm ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.